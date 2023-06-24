The Big Lie on which Religion was Built: Jesus, John the Baptist and the Divine Feminine

Source: The Cult of You "The Lie religion was built on | Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRUwYW8YHqQ
00:00 Intro
05:36 Biblical proportions
08:47 Monotheism
11:32 Baal
13:57 Is God good?
18:35 Sacred Feminine
25:57 Development of Yahve the 3 not 4 lettered name
31:25 Development of Goddesses
35:37 Fluidity between deities
38:16 Goddesses testing men
40:09 The Tetragrammaton
43:19 Information Break
45:27 Simon Magus
55:09 Mary Magdalene
01:06:56 John the Baptist
1:09:56 The Da Vinci Code
1:13:38 Sofia
1:16:49 Female Disciples
1:19:14 The Fall of the sacred feminine
1:26:40 Prophetesses
Here is a small selection of their books:
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Lynn Picknett - Secret History of Lucifer
Lynn Picknett - Mary Magdalene: Christianity’s Hidden Godess
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ. Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Stargate Conspiracy: The Truth about Extraterrestrial life and the Mysteries of Ancient Egypt
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - Double Standards: The Rudolff Hess Cover-Up
