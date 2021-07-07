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Fighting Spiritual Strongholds
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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31 views • July 07, 2021

If you're living through a spiritual onslaught, it can feel like you're just treading water and barely surviving. The good news is that believers in Christ have been given power from God but the problem is that many Christians are drifting like a boat with no motor and their life cannot be described as one of victory.

Christians should be able to intervene and exert spiritual power in all areas of life. Elisha moved in the Spirit and was not intimidated when it came to matters of health, politics and his personal safety. The end result was that friend and foe alike had great respect for God. Our situation today is not much different as we have ungodly political leaders, aggressive homosexuals and people who are hell bent on living life however they choose.

So what can we do about it? Jesus promised to give His disciple's power; you just need to make up your mind if you're going to use it. God wants His people to move in the supernatural. This is not limited only to a time of crisis, but God wants us to wield spiritual power all the time. That is the difference between a victim and a victorious overcomer.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1397.pdf

RLJ-1397 -- JUNE 23, 2013

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