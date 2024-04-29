Create New Account
This is NUCLEAR madness and Putin isn’t bluffing | Redacted
This weekend Poland took the unbelievable next step in bringing long-range tactical nuclear weapons to Russia’s doorstep. Putin says these nukes would be 'priority targets'. The West is agitating for nuclear war. In today's video we're going over the latest weekend developments between NATO and Russia

Mirrored - Redacted


Keywords
putinredactednuclear war

