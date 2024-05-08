During today's Russian Missile Strikes, the Ladyzhynska Thermal Power Plant in the Vinnytsia region was successfully hit

During today's missile strikes, the Ladyzhynska Thermal Power Plant in the Vinnytsia region was successfully hit.

Adding later this same day, May 8th:

Mass strike by the Russian Armed Forces on the Ukrainian energy sector on May 8, 2024

What is known by the end of May 8, 2024

Our morning analysis of the strikes by the Russian army on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities is confirmed by the evening.

▪️Ukrenergo confirmed strikes on several thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants. Power outages were observed in nine regions. In addition to the Lviv, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, an Ukrenergo facility in the central region - most likely Kyiv - was also damaged.

▪️At the Poltava 330 substation, the last unprotected 330/110kV autotransformer was hit (the previous one was hit during the strikes in April). Judging by the lack of reports of outages in Poltava, there is at least one more functioning autotransformer in the concrete protective structures on the substation territory, which must definitely be hit during future strikes.

▪️The Ladyzhyn thermal power plant was successfully hit (https://t.me/voenacher/65418): the impact hit the 6th power unit (if counted from the northwest part of the station). A fire started inside the turbine hall: it is possible that the 5th power unit was also damaged, as it all depends on the scale of the fire. For example, at the Trypillia thermal power plant, the fire destroyed what was not disabled by the missiles.

▪️At the Kremenchuk hydroelectric power plant, the hit fell on the cover of hydroelectric unit No. 4. There are a total of 12 of them at the station, and they certainly cannot be considered easy targets. It is quite possible that one of the transformers opposite generator No. 6 was damaged.

Strikes on the Kremenchuk hydroelectric power plant should clearly be continued, including the generator transformers located at the bottom of the dam (they are easier to hit) in the list of targets for fire strikes.

🔻In the context of the ongoing systemic fire strikes, the decision to strike hydroelectric power plants is pleasing: as the Ukrainian thermal power plants with special equipment are knocked out and disabled, it is precisely on the hydroelectric power plants that the need to maneuver the power system capacity will fully fall.

