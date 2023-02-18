The house of medicine is corrupt - Dr Peter McCullough, MD

Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, is one of the few doctors in the world today who remains loyal to the scientific paradigm of objective observation of reproducible results. And for his strict adherence to science, a now co-opted term trademarked by Big Pharma and bought govts and institutions around the world, Dr. McCullough is paying the price and discovering a lot more than he bargained for in the corrupt house that is medicine.

Dr. McCullough’s data-driven and ethical journey into the very medical system where he is one of the most cited and credentialed physicians has now led him down the path of mainstream infamy for questioning the Covid and mRNA vaccine narrative. Critically and a testament to his ability to doff the indoctrination that is the allopathic medical system, Dr. McCullough is now investigating all vaccines.

Join Swedish Journalist Aga Wilson and Glen Jung, as they team up for a series of interviews, including this January 8th interview from Orlando, FL, where Dr. McCullough shares what he expects to see in 2023, for better and worse, the important role of alternative media, Damar Hamlin and much more…