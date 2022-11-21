Cannabis' Emerging Investing Opportunities

Poseidon was founded by siblings Emily & Morgan Paxhia in 2013, making their first fund one of the longest running dedicated cannabis investment funds, with over $85 million in Assets Under Management and an IRR of 53% net of fees as of December 31, 2019. On March 31, 2020, the Poseidon team closed the fundraise for its Fund Two, a Venture Capital strategy, bringing total Assets Under Management to $145 million. The Poseidon team has focused on a diversified strategy covering a range of company stages and industry subsectors across the capital spectrum.

The San Francisco-based investment firm is one of very few that is focused narrowly on the cannabis industry, and have also been at it longer than most.

Poseidon Asset Management was founded by siblings Emily & Morgan Paxhia in 2013, making their first fund one of the longest running dedicated cannabis investment funds.

In their ninth year of conducting due diligence, deploying capital, and serving on a number of company Board of Directors, the team is considered a leader in the cannabis industry.

With his banking experience, Morgan is responsible for developing and implementing the firm's investment strategies, as well as performing the due diligence necessary for smart decision-making.