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CREEPY! Satanic Symbol Will Be On Display In Illinois Right Next to the Baby Jesus
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25 views • December 26, 2021
Patrick Reilly from The New York Post reports, The Illinois state Capitol Rotunda features a controversial holiday art display from the Satanic Temple that will stand alongside other religious exhibits. The display was installed Monday at the rotunda in Springfield, overseen by members of the congregation.
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