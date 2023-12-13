Create New Account
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

"Kurganmashzavod" has delivered the final batch of new BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles and VDV armored personnel carriers BTR-MDM "Rakushka" to the military under the state contracts of 2023, as reported by Rostec.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

