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Did Nostradamus Predict Everything Currently Happening in 2021??
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211 views • January 14, 2021
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INTRO VID: Guydence - Coronaliars: https://youtu.be/9t5rW6emH_0
Big Tech cuts comms, Big Food cuts supply lines - Ice Age Farmer: https://youtu.be/1JSVdT8PjS8
The astounding Susan Rosenberg case, and the logic of the left
by Jon Rappoport
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/01/13/bad-thing-set-off-in-senate-building-bill-clinton-pardons-the-perp/
Click the heart symbol if you need to get out of wherever you are and be surrounded by sane people on a beach in Mexico for a week: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1349413555481804800
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
INTRO VID: Guydence - Coronaliars: https://youtu.be/9t5rW6emH_0
Big Tech cuts comms, Big Food cuts supply lines - Ice Age Farmer: https://youtu.be/1JSVdT8PjS8
The astounding Susan Rosenberg case, and the logic of the left
by Jon Rappoport
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/01/13/bad-thing-set-off-in-senate-building-bill-clinton-pardons-the-perp/
Click the heart symbol if you need to get out of wherever you are and be surrounded by sane people on a beach in Mexico for a week: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1349413555481804800
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