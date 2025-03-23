CTP 20250324 S2EMarSpecial12 Music Weeks Wk 3 Ep 1 Revolution In Consciousness W/ Franklin Sane BTS

CTP S2EMarSpecial12 NOTES ( listen (Mon Mar 24 2025 and thereafter) at:

CTP MUSIC WEEKS multiple days spanning a couple weeks of Music/Entertainment related Guests episodes that will be a lot of Fun and break mainly from Faith and/or Politics (unless the Guest goes there) focusing on “Entertainment” fare starting March 10th of 2025 including Benjamin Barnes, Lady Redneck, John Vento and his Nieds Hotel Band, Adam Blaylock (Heart Songs podcast), Jam Your Gram (Singing Telegrams, yes they are still a thing), Michael William (US Veteran and former Police Officer), Marcus Manderson (BarryManilow-esque, writes Jingles too), Kristi Jacques, "The Music God" CJPlain (relax folks, "Music" God as many Artists joke they are ROCK GOD's), HeIsTheArtist, Franklin Sane (for those that will get the Bowie reference), also focus on Music Censorship episode (including talk of “Professor Of Rock” Taboo Tunes YouTube shows), more.

CTP MUSIC WEEKS started Mon March 10th...

CTP (S2EMarSpeical12) Mar 2025 Music Weeks Wk 3 Ep 1: Music w/ Bowie Impersonator Franklin Sane

Transcript Bonus: "Music, Tv, Politics" TheLibertyBeacon piece

CTP (S2EMarSpeical12) Mar 2025 Music Weeks Wk 3 Ep 1: Music, Meditation, and Impersonating a Rock God

Franklin Sane joins us to share his journey from hockey player to David Bowie tribute artist while discussing the importance of mindfulness and meditation for mental well-being and social improvement.

• Former hockey player whose back injury led him to pursue his passion for music

• Created "Bowies Alive," a multimedia tribute to David Bowie's theatrical performances and musical genius

• Discusses Bowie's impressive legacy, including his high ranking in Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Songs of All Time"

• Explains how studying mime and various musical genres helped him channel Bowie's performance style

• Serves as a juvenile court judge when not performing, witnessing firsthand the consequences of uncontrolled emotions

• Promotes a "revolution in consciousness" through mindfulness, meditation, and yoga practices

• Argues that training our minds is essential for addressing addiction, violence, and mental health challenges

• Credits daily meditation for enhancing his creativity and emotional regulation

• Has worked on various musical projects including The Collaborators and The Modern Clouds

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]





