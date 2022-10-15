Create New Account
POP Ep.158 ✡️ Oy to the Vey, Kanye!
Unpacking the Origins of Kanye’s Antisemitism

Rapper Kanye West’s recent antisemitic outbursts during a primetime Fox News interview and on social media to his over 31 million followers have provided another example of the normalization of Jew-hatred in the American public sphere. While his comments elevating antisemitic conspiracy theories, Jewish stereotypes, and threats of violence have been met with outrage and condemnation, they demonstrate the continuing challenge of combating the world’s oldest hatred in the media and online. AJC’s U.S. Director for Combating Antisemitism Holly Huffnagle joins us to break down his vile statements and explain how they are part of longstanding rhetoric that targets Jews.  

Episode Lineup:

(0:40) Holly Huffnagle

Show Notes:

AJC resources: 
5 of Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks, Explained: https://www.ajc.org/news/5-of-kanye-wests-antisemitic-remarks-explained
Call to Action Against Antisemitism: A Society-Wide Nonpartisan Guide for America
Translate Hate Glossary: https://www.ajc.org/news/call-to-action
Listen to our latest podcast episode: AJC CEO Ted Deutch on Building a Brighter Jewish Future: https://www.ajc.org/news/podcast/ajc-ceo-ted-deutch-on-building-a-brighter-jewish-future
Follow People of the Pod on your favorite podcast app, and learn more at AJC.org/PeopleofthePod: https://www.ajc.org/peopleofthepod
You can reach us at: [email protected]
If you’ve enjoyed this episode, please be sure to tell your friends, tag us on social media with #PeopleofthePod, and hop onto Apple Podcasts to rate us and write a review, to help more listeners find us.

