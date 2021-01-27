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HOW THE LEFT PLANS "TO SERVE MAN"
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100 views • January 27, 2021
When Leftists talk about “serving” people, we the people who are about to be served would do well to remember that, like a certain guy taken prisoner in an alien spaceship and riding to his doom in a famous Twilight Zone episode, the playbook that Leftists use has nothing to do with them serving us in anything remotely resembling a healthy, helpful way. Their approach to serving us is to make us their slave cattle to be distributed, deployed, and eliminated as they see fit in order to achieve their goals at our expense...
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_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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