Zoonomia - Erasmus Darwin standing up a theory to "enveil the past"

rEvolution - If you don’t know where you came from, How can you know where you are going?
Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AoZCbZq9KM - Greg Braden explains genome editing
https://www.jstor.org/stable/23539284 - Grandfathering Scientism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darwin%E2%80%93Wedgwood_family - Show me the money
https://answersresearchjournal.org/alleged-human-chromosome-2-fusion-site/ - Allegations are False (we came from chimps)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IePMXxQ-KWY - About Chromosomes
https://www.nature.com/scitable/topicpage/telomeres-of-human-chromosomes-21041/ - Telomeres understanding
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chromosome_2
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chromosome_7
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FOXP2
https://medicover-genetics.com/how-much-of-our-voice-and-speech-is-genetic/