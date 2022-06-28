Unconstitutional Awakening ep23

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Join Bandit, KellKell, and myself as we host the magical Jody Albert Maas for one of the best conversations, I've had the pleasure of being a part of, We discuss him, his works, Arcturian energy, and navigating new energies as we transition into 5D using time tested techniques.
For more Jody and things he talked about tonight:
https://www.arcturians.ca/
https://jody-albert-maas.teachable.com/p/home
https://www.crystalsquared.com/red-cap-amethyst
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1aLyhf-krX9NtGmdffjc9w/featured