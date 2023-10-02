π. Θεόδωρος Ζήσης, Τι φταίει για τις πυρκαγιές και τις πλημμύρες. Η χριστιανική απάντηση

Ομιλία του πρωτοπρεσβύτερου Θεόδωρου Ζήση ΟΜ.ΚΑΘΗΓΗΤΗ ΤΗΣ ΘΕΟΛΟΓΙΚΗΣ ΣΧΟΛΗΣ Α.Π.Θ με θέμα: Τι φταίει για τις πυρκαγιές και τις πλημμύρες. Η χριστιανική απάντηση
(Στα πλαίσια της σειράς εκδηλώσεων «Θεολογικά Μαθήματα»)
Η ὁμιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε τήν Κυριακή 24 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 στίς 11:30 π.μ., στή νέα Αἴθουσα τῆς Ἑταιρείας Ὀρθοδόξων Σπουδῶν στή Θεσσαλονίκη (Σούτσου 3) στό πλαίσιο τῶν καθιερωμένων ἑβδομαδιαίων ὁμιλιῶν.
