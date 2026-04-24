"The Exorcism Of The Canaanite Woman's Daughter By Jesus"

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Another miracle of Jesus was the healing of a girl who was possessed by an unclean spirit. Found in the Gospels of Matthew and Mark. The girl's mother was a Gentile woman who found Jesus and begged him to heal her daughter. Jesus reminded her that his first ministry priority was to the Jews. When the mother humbled herself to Jesus and truly believed that He could heal her daughter, Jesus had compassion and told her to return home and find that the demon had left the girl. This video with another account of a miracle by Jesus!