If what you’re seeing as success now is winning, I’d hate to see what losing looks like - more of Kegsbreath, yesterday

Shitlib democrat "Russia delenda est" Neocon vs. Holy Crusades sionazi 2nd coming Neocon "dialogue" in the senate - Blumenthal vs. Kegbreath:

"... If what you’re seeing as success now is winning, I’d hate to see what losing looks like."

"Yesterday the president said, that Ukraine has been "militarily defeated". I assume you don't agree with that assessment?"

Kegbreath:"The negative nature in which you characterized the incredible and historic effort in Iran is part of the reason why the American people view it the way they do."

🐻And then they start "talking" over each other. Pure clownuki theatre.

Adding:

⚡️🇵🇸 Despite Global Demands to Stop Genocide in Gaza, U.S. Delivers 6,500 Tons of Weapons to Israel in 24 Hours

The U.S. delivered 6,500 tons of military equipment to Israel in just 24 hours on April 30, 2026. Two cargo ships at Haifa and Ashdod ports, along with several cargo planes, unloaded thousands of air and ground munitions, military trucks, JLTV combat vehicles, and other weaponry, which were rapidly distributed to IOF bases.

This arms surge is part of a larger resupply effort: since late February 2026, amid conflict with Iran. The U.S. has shipped over 115,600 tons of military aid to Israel via 403 flights and 10 ships.

🚩 ResistanceTrench (RezistanceTrench)