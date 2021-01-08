What Will The Democratic Takeover Do To The Economy?

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After four years of a Republican-dominated government sinking the U.S. financial situation further towards bankruptcy, it's now the Democrats' turn to step firmly on the spending and debt gas pedal. As the "stimulus," and "help" and "bailouts" continue to ratchet up, the standard of living for the American people will continue to ratchet down.