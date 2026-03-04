🎵A Song of Items

A playful, nostalgic indie pop track starts with a breezy acoustic guitar and soft vinyl crackle, layering in muted drums and upright bass for a vintage feel, Each section introduces quirky accents—xylophone, brushed snare, and twinkling glockenspiel—evoking retro charm right through to the gentle fade-out

VDO 8-Day Wind Up Clock & Genuine VW Chrome Speaker Grille: $500.00



German Crest Horn Button and Chrome Half circle Horn Ring: $500.00



1957 VW-convertible-only sun visor and mirror assembly: $1499.00



VDO Mirror Mounted 8-Day Wind Up Clock for VW: $1000.00



Horn Button with Silver and black Wolfsburg Crest: $100.00



Auxiliary Bench Seat to 1967 VW Window Bus: $500.00



Hartplatte German Suitcases for VW Beetle - Qty 2: $399.99



Hartplatte German Suitcases for VW Beetle (individual): $99.99



Genuine VW Accessory Folding Clothes Hanger Brush: $99.00



Original Wolfsburg Factory Workshop Coat: $149.99



Original Wolfsburg Factory Workshop Shirt: $49.99



Original Wolfsburg Factory Workshop Slacks: $49.99



Original Wolfsburg Factory Workshop Coveralls: $49.99



Genuine VW Beetle Travel Pillow Promotional item: $29.99



Genuine VW Kraftwagen-Verbandkasten First Aid Kit: $99.99



Ambulance First Aid Kit, fits Under the Seat: $99.99



Hans Hepp Verbandkasten First Aid: $99.99



Hartmann Verbandkasten First Aid: $99.99



Einheits Verbandkasten First Aid: $99.99



Hansaplast Verbandkasten First Aid: $99.99



BEZ Sonnenblende Visor VW 1959 in box: $149.00



Hagus Tinted Sun Visors for 1959 VW Beetle: $299.00



Rear View Mirror for Standard Oval Beetle: $199.99



Perohaus accessory rear view mirror Special: $199.99



Rear View Mirror for 1967 VW Bus: $199.99



Elephant Ear Stainless Side View Mirrors for 1967 VW Bus: $99.00



VW Day/Night Rear View Mirror used: $99.99



Hagus German Accessory Super Sport Mirror: $99.99



Frese VW Bus Mirror Head: $99.99



Albert Accessory Rear View Mirrors: $99.99



Hella VW Bus Mirror Heads with lights: $99.00



Hella System Talbot Mirror Head in box: $49.99



VW mirror left door hinge mount used: $49.99



Clamp For Early VW Bus Outside Rear View Mirrors - Qty 10: $129.99



Blaupunkt Extension Speaker for Car Radio: $99.99



Blaupunkt Derby Pull-out Picnic Radio used: $99.99



Blaupunkt Mounting Bracket for Derby Pull-out Picnic Radio, in box: $299.00



Blaupunkt Pull-out Picnic Radio with Mounting Bracket, in box: $850.00



Bendix Sapphire AM/FM Radio with VW rear speaker: $199.99



Blaupunkt AM SW 6-volt Radio: $299.00



Blaupunkt AM/SW Radio 6-volt: $299.00



Blaupunkt Pull-out Picnic Radio with Dash Bracket: $199.99



Dash Bracket for Blaupunkt Pull-out Picnic Radio: $99.99



Blaupunkt LMKU 12-volt Radio: $199.99



Blaupunkt Radio Faceplate for VW Beetle: $49.99



Blaupunkt VW Radio Knobs: $39.00



Blaupunkt Radio Faceplate for VW Bus: $49.99



Happich wire for antenna in bag: $39.00



Blaupunkt Rear Speaker for Porsche 356: $499.99



Blaupunkt Door Speaker for VW Beetle: $199.00



Vintage Blaupunkt Speaker for VW: $99.99



Motorola Rear Speaker for VW Beetle: $99.00



Blaupunkt Rear Speaker for VW Beetle: $99.99



Vintage Becker Speaker for VW: $99.99



Blaupunkt Accessory Rear Mounted Speaker With Instructions: $199.00



Blaupunkt Replacement Speaker: $99.99



Genuine VW Speaker for Beetle Dash Radio: $99.99



Blaupunkt Rear Speaker Fader Switch: $99.99



Blaupunkt Speaker Adapter for Blaupunkt Derby Radio: $99.99



Motorola Golden Voice Speaker for VW Oval Dash: $199.99



Vintage Utah Speaker: $99.99



Heco Radio Speaker for VW Oval Beetle Dash: $99.99



Flat4 Chrome Rose Wood Door Handle Set: $29.99



Split Window Beetle Door Handle Striker Plate: $59.99



Volkswagen door handle with keys for Beetle late model: $19.99



Type II Chrome Side Window Latch: $49.99



Bus van Transporter 241 837 225 Inner Door Handle: $49.99



Bus Door Escutcheon and Seal for handle: $44.99



Bus 211 841 641 Side Door Interior Handle: $24.99



Bus van Transporter 211 837 225b Inner Door handle: $24.99



One Pair Early Type I Deluxe Door Handles: $250.00



1955 VW Window Crank Handle Pair: $125.00



1955 VW Handle Set Complete: $250.00



1957 Beetle Locking Deck Lid Handle with keys in box: $199.00



Genuine VW Fasteners for Early Door Panels: $49.99



GHE Happich Polished Aluminum Dash Handle in box: $99.00



GHE Happich Aluminum VW Dash Handle in box: $199.99



GHE Happich Plastic VW Dash Handle used: $99.99



Genuine VW Standard Bus or Batwing Horn Button in box: $199.99



Petri Standard Bus Horn Button: $99.99



Petri Standard Beetle Horn Button: $99.99



Petri Horn Button: $99.99



Petri Deluxe Bus or Batwing Horn Button: $199.99



Autofum Ivory Cigar Lighter with Receptacle (white): $99.99



Split Window Cigar Lighter with Receptacle (black): $99.99



12-volt Cigarette Lighter - Qty 100: $199.99



SWF 12-volt Windshield Wiper Motor for Beetle: $99.00



Bosch early 50’s Wiper Motor 6-volt: $199.99



SWF Windshield Wiper Motor for 6-volt VW Bus: $99.00



SWF Windshield Wiper Motor for 12-volt VW Bus: $99.99



SWF 12-volt Windshield Wiper Switch for 1967 VW Bus: $99.99



Genuine VW Safari Windshield Set Complete: $999.00



