❗️"IM SORRY". British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced his resignation as head of the Cabinet 👋

❗️Reform UK get 4 Million votes & secure 4 seats.

Liberal Democrat’s UK get 3.4 Million votes & secure 71 seats.

🇬🇧This is what the British call democracy?

❗️"Rishi Sunak is done.

He admitted his party's defeat in the elections and will resign as prime minister.

The West must understand that this will happen to everyone who promises to support Ukraine to the end and wants to defeat Russia.

The Curse of the Zelensky's handshake works flawlessly."

Russian Duma Deputy Vodolatsky @rostovdonbass

Marine Le Pen stated that if she wins the elections, the Prime Minister from her "National Rally" party will block the deployment of French troops to Ukraine, CNN reports.

She also intends to revoke the authorization for Ukraine to use French long-range weapons on Russian territory.

"If Emmanuel Macron wants to send troops to Ukraine, but the Prime Minister is against it, then there will be no troops in Ukraine. The Prime Minister has the final say," she said.