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Biden is 'undoing Trump's central thesis' | Mike Pompeo
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90 views • March 06, 2021
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the Biden Administration's push to 'cancel' President Trump's foundation of success, Biden's foreign policy, and will he run in 2024? - via 'Greg Kelly Reports' weekly 7PM ET on Newsmax TV.
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