https://gettr.com/post/p25cxx68e17

01/11/2023 Dr. Robert Malone: UPenn has a massive financial interest in advancing the vaccines as it receives massive funding from the royalties on both the Moderna and the Pfizer, as well as the CCP. The big pharma, FDA and CDC have substituted antibody titers, which have not been proven to have any direct relationship with protection, for actual protection data, but even antibody titers drop fast soon after the booster shots.

01/11/2023 罗伯特·马龙博士：宾州大学在推动疫苗接种上拥有巨大的经济利益，因为它从莫德纳和辉瑞疫苗的特许权使用费中以及中共那里获得大量资金。抗体滴度尚未被证明与免疫保护有任何直接关系，可大制药公司，食品及药物管理局和疾控中心却用抗体滴度取代实际的免疫保护数据，但即使是抗体滴度在注射加强针不久后也会迅速下降。