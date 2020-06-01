© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Artemisia Annua, la planta condenada por la OMS, Josep Pamies. Josep Pamies interview
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • June 01, 2020
Entrevista a Josep Pamies sobre las propiedades medicinales de la Artemisia annua, y la persecución que esta sufriendo la aplicación de la misma en el tratamiento de la malaria, por parte de multinacionales farmacéuticas a través de la OMS.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.