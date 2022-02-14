© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Conspiracy to break window between multiple individuals: Full Video
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • February 14, 2022
https://rumble.com/vupqqj-conspiracy-between-multiple-individuals-to-break-capitol-window.html
Timestamp:
36 Seconds- 51 Seconds: Asian Lady Receives Signal and Kicks Window
1 Minute 28 Seconds – 1 Minute 32 Seconds: Woman with Walkie Talkie is visible
1 Minute 40 Seconds- End: Signal by individual wearing military-issued glasses, a black mask, black earmuffs, and green military-style fleece cap to an individual with a black helmet, red mask, and asp to break a window. Pay attention to a camo hat, white mask, and black sunglasses behind an individual breaking window.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/new-footage-shows-trained-plainclothes-operatives-coordinating-break-capitol-window-video/
Timestamp:
36 Seconds- 51 Seconds: Asian Lady Receives Signal and Kicks Window
1 Minute 28 Seconds – 1 Minute 32 Seconds: Woman with Walkie Talkie is visible
1 Minute 40 Seconds- End: Signal by individual wearing military-issued glasses, a black mask, black earmuffs, and green military-style fleece cap to an individual with a black helmet, red mask, and asp to break a window. Pay attention to a camo hat, white mask, and black sunglasses behind an individual breaking window.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/new-footage-shows-trained-plainclothes-operatives-coordinating-break-capitol-window-video/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.