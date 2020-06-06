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Democrats Launch Full-Scale War On America — How Will Trump Respond? - War Room Full Show
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37 views • June 06, 2020
It’s an epic Friday broadcast as pressure mounts as President Trump to deal with the violent insurrection in America being fomented and executed by Democrats across the country and Geroge Soros money. Every corrupt and compromised industry in the U.S. and the World is also involved. Michale Graves joins the show to talk about how this is being done in the music industry. Owen Shroyer takes his political action a step further with Richard Reeves in studio and Andy Hoag on the phone as Owen attempts to get on Republican Committees to help influence the 2020 election. Owen is able to squeeze in a few callers as well as we continue to highlight the violence and destruction in which the mainstream media and Democrat Party is endorsing. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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