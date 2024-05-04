Mainstream Media Reporting Of US Cities Being Flooded With Illegal Immigrants





January - August 2023 Joe Biden Flew 199,986 Illegal Migrants Ready To Cast Their Democrat Ballots Into:





Miami, Florida: 91,821

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida: 60,461

New York, New York: 14,827

Houston, Texas: 7,923

Orlando, Florida: 6,043

Los Angeles, California: 3,271

Tampa, Florida: 3,237

Dallas, Texas: 2,256

San Francisco, California: 2,052

Atlanta, Georgia: 1,796

Newark, New Jersey: 1,498

Washington, DC: 1,472

Chicago, Illinois: 496

Las Vegas, Nv: 483

Austin, Tx: 171





“The very first time internal DHS data reveals the US cities that hundreds of thousands of Cuban Haitian Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants have flown into via a controversial mass parole program created by the Biden administration. The DHS data was obtained via subpoena by the House Homeland Security Committee, which provided it exclusively to Fox News.





The data reveals that from January through August, 2023 about 200,000 migrants flew into the U.S. via the Biden parole program. This is a breakdown of the top 15 U.S. cities those migrants flew into and how many arrived.





The destinations include multiple cities in Florida, New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas and Houston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Chicago and Las Vegas. More than 161,000 migrants flew into four of Florida's major airports in Miami,Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Tampa Bay. That means Florida received 80% of all the migrant flights during those eight months.”





Wall Street Apes:

