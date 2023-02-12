THE TRUTH IS TERRIFYING...

Create New Account
Interesting that 5G was initially released in Wuhan in October 2019. This is one month before one of the patents of Covid was expired, then released in November 2019. Interesting to note that Wuhan signifies umbrella. Umbrella corporation was in the movie Resident Evil. They created the virus and the antivirus which created the "zombie epidemic".Because remember, they want something inside of your body and they are willing to do whatever means to get it there. Your body is the one thing you own in this life, and they want to take that away from you, too. Don't let them. The 5g towers I`ve tested with an emf detector are NOT turned ON yet...when they do, the graphene in the body of those deceived will light up and we don`t know what`ll happen to them.

