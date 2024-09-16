Debunking Rapture Myths that Prevail in the American Church

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Lets focus on what is explicitly stated in 1 Thessalonians chapter 4. When will the rapture occur? (at the coming of the Lord) Who will be raptured? (those who are alive at the time of the Lord's coming) Where will they be raptured to? (NOT heaven - they will be raptured to meet the Lord in the air, our lower atmosphere) What important event occurs immediately prior to the rapture? The First Resurrection, and "blessed is the one who partakes in the first resurrection. Over him the second death will have no power."