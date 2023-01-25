⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400, January 25, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (25 January 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, Assault, Army Aviation, and artillery of the Western group of forces have neutralised the units from 14th and 92nd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Masyutovka, Kupyansk, Gryanikovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ The action of 7 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups has been prevented near Olshana, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 90 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured personnel carriers, 1 motor vehicle, and 2 German-manufactured Panzerhabitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Army Aviation and artillery of the Central group of forces have neutralised the concentrations of manpower and hardware from 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 125th Territorial Defence Brigade near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Serebryanka, and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 20 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, as well as 4 self-propelled howitzers (German-manufactured Panzerhaubitze 2000, Polish-manufactured Krab, as well as Msta-S and Gvozdika) have been eliminated.





💥 In Donetsk direction, units from the Southern group of forces continued their successful offensive operations, and neutralised the enemy near Zaliznyanskoye, Dubovo-Vasilevka, Seversk, and Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 2 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Razliv and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy has lost up to 60 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armoured personnel carrier, 2 pickups, and 1 Msta-B howitzer.





💥 In Zaporozhye direction, the Eastern group of forces has taken more advantageous lines and positions within their offensive operations.





◽️ Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 3 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 motor vehicle, and 1 D-20 howitzer have been eliminated.





💥 In Kherson direction, the enemy's attempt to cross the Dnepr River for disembarking sabotage and reconnaissance groups to the left bank has been prevented by artillery near Dnepryany (Kherson region).





◽️ Aviation and artillery have neutralised up to 1 company tactical group of the enemy reserve forces on the right bank of the Dnepr near Nikolayevka (Kherson region).





◽️ Up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 3 boats, and 2 infantry fighting vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 79 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 124 areas.





✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 Su-27 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Russian air defence facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Spornoye, Berestovoye, Blagoveshchenka, Kirillovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 4 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system, have been intercepted near Pologi and Tarasovka (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 377 airplanes, 204 helicopters, 2,948 unmanned aerial vehicles, 402 air defence missile systems, 7,627 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 988 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,906 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,171 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.