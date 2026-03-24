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💥IRGC Public Relations - Wave 79 of Operation True Promise 4
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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💥IRGC Public Relations — Wave 79 of Operation True Promise 4

➡️"Wave 79 of Operation True Promise 4, under the blessed code name" Ya Khayral-Fatiheen", dedicated to the valiant people of the western border provinces — West Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Ilam, Khuzestan, and Bushehr — was carried out using powerful Khaybar Shekan, Emad, and Sejjil missiles along with IRGC Aerospace Force strike drones. Successfully penetrating the regime's layered air defense, the wave targeted the supposedly secure positions of the regime's intelligence apparatus in northern and central Tel Aviv, military logistics and support centers in Ramat Gan and the Negev, as well as the main southern military logistics and command center in Beersheba.

➡️Dense columns of smoke and fire across the occupied Palestinian territories, and the prolonged sheltering of more than 2 million Zionists in bunkers, constitute definitive documentation of Iran's missile and drone capabilities and confirm the disruption of enemy air defense systems.

➡️The Pentagon and Aman's ordered censorship of war news and footage of Iran's effective strikes against US bases and Zionist military centers reveals the depth of concern, the effort to cover up, and the distortion of reality on the part of the hostile enemy front."

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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