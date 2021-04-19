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The Trick to Make Fruit Trees Bear Quickly
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461 views • April 19, 2021
How long does it take fruit trees to bear? Not as long as you might think, provided you follow this advice!
Some years ago, I discovered the secret to making trees grow fast. Treat them like babies! Very consistent water and feeding cuts out the down time and gets them moving like you wouldn't believe. Today I demonstrate how to get trees to fruit faster and grow bigger than you might think possible. Some trees are naturally fast-growing, while others are slow. However, even the slow trees can grow faster under the right conditions. Here's how to encourage fruiting and growth. Be consistent and use this garden hack - your trees will grow, grow, grow!
Thanks for watching! Please like and subscribe for more entertaining gardening videos. And quit worrying about all the rules - make compost today with five EASY methods in my free composting guide:
http://www.thesurvivalgardener.com/simple-composting/
Some years ago, I discovered the secret to making trees grow fast. Treat them like babies! Very consistent water and feeding cuts out the down time and gets them moving like you wouldn't believe. Today I demonstrate how to get trees to fruit faster and grow bigger than you might think possible. Some trees are naturally fast-growing, while others are slow. However, even the slow trees can grow faster under the right conditions. Here's how to encourage fruiting and growth. Be consistent and use this garden hack - your trees will grow, grow, grow!
Thanks for watching! Please like and subscribe for more entertaining gardening videos. And quit worrying about all the rules - make compost today with five EASY methods in my free composting guide:
http://www.thesurvivalgardener.com/simple-composting/
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