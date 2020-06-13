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THE LETTER TO THE CHURCH IN PHILADELPHIA - THE FAITHFUL CHURCH
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
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10 views • June 13, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 3:7-13. Philadelphia was at the east end of a broad valley. The soil in the valley was good for agriculture. Philadelphia was on the main road from Sardis to the port near Smyrna. So, there was much trade in the city. Philadelphia was also famous for its many temples. The inhabitants of Philadelphia had many parties for their gods. This church was small and weak. It did not have a major effect on the city. However, the members of this church pleased the Lord. They believed the word of God and they obeyed it. People tried to force them to deny the name of Christ. But they would not. They were loyal to Jesus at all times.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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jesus christseven churches in revelationchurch in philadelphia
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