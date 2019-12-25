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"Photoshop" fake theories exposing Theropod/Large siberian tigers TRIPLE DEBUNKED #2
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30 views • December 25, 2019
READ DESRCIPTION!!!!!!!!
Ok video was ready earlier, thank god... some people have mental issues, but removing letters from an image to have a better view is not actually a size photoshop.... it does not change the size of an animal... unforetunately becuase of copyrights some letters must be removed... and the image can be terrible as we are not photosop artists/users, but this does not change the size of a lion or tiger... some images get more color on lions/ AND TIGERS TOO !!!! but this idiot didn't put the more colorful made photos of tigers we did, but only from a lion... but this is what happenes when you are disturbed and have mental issues like queen theropod... here your gonna see all the sources from the images and you will relize that photoshop of size changing, is NOT TRUE !!!! THIS IS A TRIPLE EXPOSE OF QEEEN THEROPOD....
#Lion #Big #FakePhotoshop #PropagandaSmusher #Fakenews #BigTrueLions #Animal #Planet #DeadWins #LionKing #King #StrongestCat #BigCats
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Ok video was ready earlier, thank god... some people have mental issues, but removing letters from an image to have a better view is not actually a size photoshop.... it does not change the size of an animal... unforetunately becuase of copyrights some letters must be removed... and the image can be terrible as we are not photosop artists/users, but this does not change the size of a lion or tiger... some images get more color on lions/ AND TIGERS TOO !!!! but this idiot didn't put the more colorful made photos of tigers we did, but only from a lion... but this is what happenes when you are disturbed and have mental issues like queen theropod... here your gonna see all the sources from the images and you will relize that photoshop of size changing, is NOT TRUE !!!! THIS IS A TRIPLE EXPOSE OF QEEEN THEROPOD....
#Lion #Big #FakePhotoshop #PropagandaSmusher #Fakenews #BigTrueLions #Animal #Planet #DeadWins #LionKing #King #StrongestCat #BigCats
All Episodes of Deadman TV are split on Brighteon and Bitchute.... so make an accound and subscribe both!!!
►Subscribe here : https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_59964c898157ddbab7e49679e3844f60?retry
►Subscribe now on Bitchute : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tN0xtiTMCqOF/
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