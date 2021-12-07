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Undivided Gold Coast. Vaccine Mandate Response Meeting, Carrara, Qld, Australia. 2 Dec 2021. 9 of 10.
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40 views • December 07, 2021
Gold Coast Undivided. Vaccine Mandate Response Meeting. 2 December, 2021.

Unedited footage 9 of 10.

Discussing the impact of vaccine mandates on Gold Coast businesses and the wider community.

The Speakers - Grace Harrison (Undivided Gold Coast)
Malcolm Roberts (One Nation Senator for Queensland)
Anne Nalder (Small Business Association of Australia)
Debbie-Jane Harris (Registered Nurse)
Mandi Turner (Ivy and Bleu Events)
Simone Sleep (Biomedical Scientist)
Glen Day (Restauranteur)
Ben Haack (Community Member)


Gold Coast Undivided on Facebook @undividedgoldcoast

* I apologise for the unedited footage, I've been really busy and haven't had time to edit it yet. But I think it's important to get this out. I will do a proper compilation of the event in the next few days. Thanks for watching.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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