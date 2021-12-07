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Undivided Gold Coast. Vaccine Mandate Response Meeting, Carrara, Qld, Australia. 2 Dec 2021. 9 of 10.
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40 views • December 07, 2021
Gold Coast Undivided. Vaccine Mandate Response Meeting. 2 December, 2021.
Unedited footage 9 of 10.
Discussing the impact of vaccine mandates on Gold Coast businesses and the wider community.
The Speakers - Grace Harrison (Undivided Gold Coast)
Malcolm Roberts (One Nation Senator for Queensland)
Anne Nalder (Small Business Association of Australia)
Debbie-Jane Harris (Registered Nurse)
Mandi Turner (Ivy and Bleu Events)
Simone Sleep (Biomedical Scientist)
Glen Day (Restauranteur)
Ben Haack (Community Member)
Gold Coast Undivided on Facebook @undividedgoldcoast
* I apologise for the unedited footage, I've been really busy and haven't had time to edit it yet. But I think it's important to get this out. I will do a proper compilation of the event in the next few days. Thanks for watching.
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Unedited footage 9 of 10.
Discussing the impact of vaccine mandates on Gold Coast businesses and the wider community.
The Speakers - Grace Harrison (Undivided Gold Coast)
Malcolm Roberts (One Nation Senator for Queensland)
Anne Nalder (Small Business Association of Australia)
Debbie-Jane Harris (Registered Nurse)
Mandi Turner (Ivy and Bleu Events)
Simone Sleep (Biomedical Scientist)
Glen Day (Restauranteur)
Ben Haack (Community Member)
Gold Coast Undivided on Facebook @undividedgoldcoast
* I apologise for the unedited footage, I've been really busy and haven't had time to edit it yet. But I think it's important to get this out. I will do a proper compilation of the event in the next few days. Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
Subscribe and Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram Channel - http://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Chat - https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ (This channel has been terminated by YouTube for posting this footage)
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
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