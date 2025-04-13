🍿HUGE Ukraine infighting after alleged Russian strike in Sumy

Sumy’s Konotop mayor calls region chief 'ASSHOLE', demands apology by 6pm or he’ll 'tell you what happened' in attack.

Artem Seminykhin, the mayor of Konotop, has called for the immediate resignation of Sumy Oblast Governor Artukh and the head of the regional SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) following a missile strike on Sumy.





Seminykhin referred to Artukh as "scum" and "a puppet," demanding that he apologize to the people by 6:00 PM. "If you, puppet, don’t kneel and apologize to the people, I will reveal what happened," Seminykhin threatened Artukh.





Seminykhin did not specify the exact reasons for blaming Artukh and the SBU chief. However, earlier, MP Bezuhla claimed that the Russian strike targeted a concentration of military personnel gathered for a ceremonial award event at a civilian site. She suggested that the Russians may have learned about the gathering location due to an information leak.

In his comments, Seminykhin stated that people will "see the truth" when they learn what really happened. One commenter pointed out that Artukh, described as a "Soviet general," was responsible for directing the missile strike on Sumy, and that this was his fault.

Seminykhin further accused General Artukh of fleeing the scene after the strike, causing harm to children in the process.

And:

Kiev Regime in Damage Control After Deadly Strike in Sumy Exposes Military Gathering

Zelensky's pimp Yermak wrote that he is annoyed when “some people try to promote themselves using the tragedy and war crime of Russians on social networks.”

🐻 Someone is upset the truth came out

Former Ukrainian MP Mosiychuk also confirms that there was an award ceremony for soldiers in Sumy, and that civilians were brought there as well (on social media posts).

Adding from Rybar: Strike on Sumy📝

How the formation of the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade of the AFU ended

In the morning, the Russian Armed Forces struck the center of Sumy - a missile hit the area of the congress center of Sumy State University. The event was widely covered in local media due to civilian casualties on the street.

Possibly, the propaganda of the Kyiv regime would have presented everything in an ideal light for itself, if it were not for the nuances that surfaced: the Ukrainian public figures themselves openly confirmed that the target of the attack was the concentration of AFU personnel.

🖍Unfortunately, civilian casualties could not be avoided. However, this was a strike on a specific military target, the information about which was confirmed. In this case, it seems that one of the missiles lacked accuracy.

🚩At the same time, it is curious how in the Ukrainian media landscape, without any external assistance, they shifted the focus from the victims to internal political squabbles, thereby shattering the version of a "targeted attack on civilians" with their own hands.

❗️In general, strikes on formations can inflict colossal damage on the enemy in manpower - one can recall, for example, the effective strike on the 179th center in Poltava in September 2024. There is no need to be surprised at the choice of such targets.