Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. McCullough: 58% of Teens With Vax-Induced Myocarditis STILL Have Heart Damage a Year Later
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1277 Subscribers
57 views
Published 12 hours ago

(Aug 4, 2023) A recent study published in Circulation shows that vaccine-induced myocarditis in adolescents is far from being “mild” or “transient.”


“58% of these kids who have myocarditis, a year later, the heart is still damaged. It still has a scar in it,” reported Dr. McCullough.


Full interview of Dr. Peter McCullough by Alex Jones: https://banned.video/watch?id=64cd7d89c5821364b69fa9a0


Dr. Peter McCullough and The Wellness Company: https://www.twc.health/pages/infowars?ref=KfObxodbGcqGNI/


Clip by The Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox

Keywords
healthalex jonesinfowarsinjuryvaccinemedicineteenagersheart attackscardiac arrestheart damagecovidmyocarditispeter mcculloughbronny james

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket