Dr. McCullough: 58% of Teens With Vax-Induced Myocarditis STILL Have Heart Damage a Year Later

(Aug 4, 2023) A recent study published in Circulation shows that vaccine-induced myocarditis in adolescents is far from being “mild” or “transient.”
“58% of these kids who have myocarditis, a year later, the heart is still damaged. It still has a scar in it,” reported Dr. McCullough.
Full interview of Dr. Peter McCullough by Alex Jones: https://banned.video/watch?id=64cd7d89c5821364b69fa9a0
Dr. Peter McCullough and The Wellness Company: https://www.twc.health/pages/infowars?ref=KfObxodbGcqGNI/
Clip by The Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox
