PTSDemocrat

The left has PTSD because of things they imagine in their diseased minds. The right has PTSD because of the reality the left has created. Feel free to click on the links below to better understand your fellow human.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/31/joe-biden-threatens-political-enemies-f-15-jets/
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/04/climate/climate-anxiety-stress.html
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=silicon+valley+workers+getting+therapy+over+global+warming&t=newext&atb=v289-1&ia=web
https://waynedupree.com/2022/09/biden-right-wing-americans-military/
