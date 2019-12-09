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Is This The Greatest Fiona Hill Meme On The Internet?
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7 views • December 09, 2019
Tony Arterburn Jr. co-hosts with Owen Shroyer on the WarRoom.
Tony is veteran of 3 foreign wars and the owner of Wise Wold Gold and Silver Exchange in San Antonio, Texas.
For all of your Precious Metal needs visit: https://wisewolfgoldandsilver.com/
Live Transmission every Friday night at 7:00pm here: https://www.facebook.com/arterburnradio
10:00pm replay on 930 AM The Answer out of San Antonio, Texas.
Also available on Podcast here:
https://930amtheanswer.com/radioshow/7122?apt_credirect=1
Visit https://www.arterburn.news to learn more and support The Transmission.
Support Brighteon, Infowars and all Independent Media Outlets!!
Tony is veteran of 3 foreign wars and the owner of Wise Wold Gold and Silver Exchange in San Antonio, Texas.
For all of your Precious Metal needs visit: https://wisewolfgoldandsilver.com/
Live Transmission every Friday night at 7:00pm here: https://www.facebook.com/arterburnradio
10:00pm replay on 930 AM The Answer out of San Antonio, Texas.
Also available on Podcast here:
https://930amtheanswer.com/radioshow/7122?apt_credirect=1
Visit https://www.arterburn.news to learn more and support The Transmission.
Support Brighteon, Infowars and all Independent Media Outlets!!
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