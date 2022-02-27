Ukraine President: Forces Are Resisting Russia’s Assault

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02/25/2022 Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his nation’s military stopped Russia from achieving its objectives on the first day of it’s assault. “Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later, talk about how to end the fighting and stop this invasion,” Zelenskiy said in a morning address. “The sooner this conversation begins, the smaller the losses of Russia itself.”