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Ils éteindront les lumières
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176 views • June 13, 2020
10 juin 2020. Message du Seigneur YahuShua à Sa Prophétesse Gwendolen Song.
Texte imprimable ici : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1s_hN6OmTD8CmXLJbcSf5H5FFQkypZvLO/view?usp=sharing
vidéo originale: https://youtu.be/mzme0x7yIaQ
facebook de Gwendolen Song: https://www.facebook.com/gwendolen.song.1
Texte imprimable ici : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1s_hN6OmTD8CmXLJbcSf5H5FFQkypZvLO/view?usp=sharing
vidéo originale: https://youtu.be/mzme0x7yIaQ
facebook de Gwendolen Song: https://www.facebook.com/gwendolen.song.1
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