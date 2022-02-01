Dr. Jordan Peterson: Message to Canadian Leadership - “Seize The Day!”

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(Jan 31, 2022) Dr. Jordan Peterson is a Canadian clinical psychologist, YouTube personality, author, and professor emeritus of psychology. Canadian politicians would be wise to listen to his advice. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to destroy the anti-freedom opposition in Canada.
Dr. Jordan Peterson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWMoPPU0wKc&t=150s