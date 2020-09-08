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Danny V uit zijn huis getrokken
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442 views • September 08, 2020
Als je denkt dat je een stoer manneke bent en Omtzigt met je asociale kop belaagt moet je niet raar opkijken als je uit je huis getrokken wordt.
Hoe leuk is het dan voor de kijkertjes als dit in een livedinges gebeurt.
Hulde aan de politie!
Hoe leuk is het dan voor de kijkertjes als dit in een livedinges gebeurt.
Hulde aan de politie!
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