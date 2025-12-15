The Mob, the Media & the Kennedy's

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crucial new evidence revived compelling theories that a Mafia Don colluded in the assassinations of JFK, RFK, and brilliant American journalist Dorothy Kilgallen. Nearly sixty years after three of the most haunting murders in American history—the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and journalist Dorothy Kilgallen—a veteran author and historian believes the truth may lie not in Dallas or Los Angeles, but in the swampy backrooms of New Orleans organised crime.