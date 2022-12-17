Kingdoms in Time Prophecy Documentary Amazing Facts Ministries

Kingdoms in Time is a potential life-changing 2018 documentary that explores the most striking Bible predictions that have come true - from nations rising and falling to the birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Hosted by Pastor Doug Batchelor.

Over a quarter of the Bible is dedicated to prophecy according to “The Encyclopedia of Biblical Prophecy” by J. Barton Payne. But why? “I have told you now before it happens, so that when it does happen you will believe” (John 14:29). There are 1,817 Bible prophecies (1,239 Old Testament & 578 New Testament) contained in 8,352 of the Bible's 31,124 total verses. That's 26.8% of the Bible’s volume dedicated to prophecy. That's more than 1 in every 4 verses. This should demonstrate how important prophecy is to God. He wants us to understand it.

