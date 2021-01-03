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Dr Stefan Lanka: Pandemic Theater - History of the Infection Theory (Part 1)
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38 views • January 03, 2021
After the pandemic is before the pandemic. Problem-reaction-solution.
Virus names change, the ploy remains always the same.
Beware of the medical tyranny. We demand informed consent, free medical choice for consumers, patients and doctors.
Join Our Channel on Telegram - https://t.me/Pointoview
Virus names change, the ploy remains always the same.
Beware of the medical tyranny. We demand informed consent, free medical choice for consumers, patients and doctors.
Join Our Channel on Telegram - https://t.me/Pointoview
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