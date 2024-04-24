4/23/24 Judge Cannon: Cabal V Trump, Islam Flag MN, Ukraine $ Extortion

4/23/24: Judge Aileen Cannon released the full documentation in the Jack Smith case vs. Trump on Classified Documents, exposing the origin of entrapping Trump came directly from the Biden WH as early as May, 2021. Meanwhile, MN (and soon WA), has replaced the State flag with one featuring the 8-pointed Islamic star and there is legislation being pushed in multiple counties across the USA to push more States to replace their original flags to include the symbol of the Islamic caliphate. Also, Ukraine is exposed for attempting to extort one of their largest taxpayers out of 50% of their $500+ business through a tax bribery scheme...And much more!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
Mike Johnson's Top Adviser, Dan Zeigler is a Major Ukraine Lobbyist:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/60-billion-ukraine-explained-mike-johnsons-top-policy/
Follow Julie Kelly on Judge Cannon's release of evidence in Trump Documents Case:
https://twitter.com/julie_kelly2
Julie Kelly's substack:
https://www.declassified.live/
MN new State flag: 8 pointed star of Islam and nothing else:
https://www.mngop.org/2024/01/09/hann-bergstrom-denounce-new-state-flag-launch-website-to-save-the-current-state-flag/
https://gellerreport.com/2023/12/minnesota-adopts-new-state-flag-from-somalia.html/
https://www.quora.com/What-does-the-8-pointed-star-symbol-at-various-points-of-the-Koran-denote
https://symbolscholar.com/8-point-star/
Ukraine Treasury Dept. Extorts German Businessman:
https://www.sott.net/article/490750-Western-tycoon-claims-Zelensky-associates-trying-to-extort-millions-of-euros
Lori and George Schappell, the oldest conjoined twins, pass away at age 62:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/apr/13/oldest-living-conjoined-twins-die-pennsylvania
