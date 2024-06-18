"The Third Miracle Of Jesus"

Here is the amazing account of Jesus' Third Miracle with the healing of the paralyzed man at the pool of Bethesda. The pool was thought to have healing powers, so the man came often and laid next to it hoping someone would help him enter the water. But before he could get in other people would beat hit first to it. Jesus comes along and knows how the man has suffered for many years, so he says to the paralyzed man do you want to be made well? Without needing the pool, Jesus tells him to "take up his bed and walk." Trusting Jesus, the man is healed and goes away on his own power! The miracle is not only a lesson of Jesus' healing power, but also judging the paralyzed man's sins that got him into the position originally.