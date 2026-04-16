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💥🇱🇧 Israel keeps destroying southern Lebanon, clearly showing no interest in a "ceasefire".
Adding:
⚡️A phone conversation took place today between Trump and President of Lebanon, Aoun, focusing on ceasefire efforts.
Adding about a photo shown:
The US Embassy in Baghdad installed a cope cage on their radar to combat FPV drones.