'Rona Killshots: Ideological Falsehood & Mass Murder

Italian Health Minister [Roberto Speranza] Gave Orders To Conceal Vax Deaths — Now Under Investigation

* The former director of AIFA [Nicola Magrini] is also under investigation.

* They were aware of the dangers from the start and knew the shots were killing people.

* They knowingly and deliberately exposed the unsuspecting Italian population to this risk.

* They encouraged Italians to get jabbed and made it mandatory for certain professional groups.

Reese Reports | 12 December 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=65785a469d56bcbc21cb0e55