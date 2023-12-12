'Rona Killshots: Ideological Falsehood & Mass Murder

Italian Health Minister [Roberto Speranza] Gave Orders To Conceal Vax Deaths — Now Under Investigation
* The former director of AIFA [Nicola Magrini] is also under investigation.
* They were aware of the dangers from the start and knew the shots were killing people.
* They knowingly and deliberately exposed the unsuspecting Italian population to this risk.
* They encouraged Italians to get jabbed and made it mandatory for certain professional groups.
* Many side effects, including fatal ones, came to light.
Reese Reports | 12 December 2023
