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639K Sign Petition To White House: Investigate Gates! Yale Evaluates Vaccine Propaganda Strategies
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70 views • August 02, 2020
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https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/we-call-investigations-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-medical-malpractice-crimes-against-humanity
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https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/we-call-investigations-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-medical-malpractice-crimes-against-humanity
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04460703
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